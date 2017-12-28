Weather News

Winter storm to bring significant snow

Posted: Dec 28, 2017 02:56 AM MST

Updated: Dec 28, 2017 08:29 AM MST

WINTER STORM WARNING Thursday morning through early Saturday for Gallatin County, including the Bozeman area.  A WINTER STORM WATCH for the rest of southwest Montana, including Butte.  Snowfall of 3 to 12 inches in the valleys and 1 to 2 feet in the mountains.

WINTER STORM WATCH for western Montana, including Missoula and Kalispell with a warning in the mountains.  Snowfall of 3 to 8 inches in the Bitterroot Valley with 10 to 20 inches from Missoula north to the Kalispell area.  Snowfall of 1 to 3 feet in the mountains.

Several waves of Pacific moisture will enhance snowfall Thursday through Saturday.  The heaviest snow will occur Friday into early Saturday as moisture over runs an arctic cold front,  The heaviest snow will fall between Missoula and Kalispell.

Lows Wednesday night in the single digits and 10s, although around 20 in Missoula.  Highs Thursday in the 20s to lower 30s.  

Drier air will bring an end to the snow on Sunday, with cold and mainly dry weather extending into next week.  It will be a bit colder again during this period with highs in the upper 10s and 20s.

