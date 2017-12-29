Winds will increase with the snow

Heavy snow will continue through early Saturday along with increasing winds associated with arctic air.

WINTER STORM WARNING through Saturday for most of NBC Montana, including Missoula, Bozeman, Butte and Kalispell. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for Beaverhead and Madison Counties. Snowfall of 6 to 16 inches from Missoula north to Kalispell, 6 to 12 inches in Butte and Bozeman and 1 to 3 inches from the Bitterroot Valley east to the Dillon and Ennis areas. The mountains will receive 1 to 3 feet of snow.

Rain and freezing rain will occur into the morning hours in the Bitterroot Valley and as far north as Missoula through Friday evening.

As arctic air creeps south and west, east and north will increase, with gusts up to 35 and 40 mph. The Hellgate winds will be howling Saturday morning in downtown Missoula. The winds will create blowing and drifting snow.

The snow will diminish Saturday and end by midnight Saturday night.

Lows in the single digits and 10s with highs in the 10s in Kalispell, the 20s in Bozeman and Butte to the lower 30s in Missoula. Highs Sunday in the 10s and 20s. Lows dropping to the single digits above and below zero by Monday morning.

Drier next week with highs back to the 20s and 30s.