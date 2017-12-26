Weather News

Stormy weather through Saturday

Posted: Dec 26, 2017 03:36 PM MST

Updated: Dec 26, 2017 03:36 PM MST

More accumulating snow is expected through Saturday, with a possible major snow event Friday and Saturday.

A steady stream of Pacific moisture will keep clouds rolling through western Montana.  Pulses of energy will bring snow, with the first coming late Tuesday night and Wednesday.  Snowfall of 1 to 2 inches in the valleys of west central Montana with up to 7 inches in the mountains.  Elsewhere, lighter amounts are expected.

A stronger surge of energy will move through the region Thursday with a better chance of accumulating snow area wide.  

An arctic front will enter the picture Friday and Saturday, possibly stalling between Missoula and Kalispell.  This would be the area that may receive major snowfall.  We will keep an eye on it!

Also, as milder air returns to the region briefly on Friday, there might be a period of light freezing rain with the snow in areas west of the divide.

Lows Tuesday night in the single digits to lower 10s.  Highs Wednesday in teh upper 10s and 20s.  Highs will warm to the lower 30s Friday, except across northwest Montana around Kalispell where highs will remain in the upper 10s and lower 20s.

Drier air will finally bring an end to the snow on Sunday through early next week.

© Copyright 2017 by KECI, KCFW, KTVM. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


More Weather »

More Stories

Featured Slideshows

On this day: December 29
KCNA via CNN

On this day: December 29

The first YMCA in America opens, the Wounded Knee massacre takes place, the New England Patriots finish an unbeaten regular season, and Kim Jong-un takes over North Korea, all on this day.

Read More »
Most dangerous states for drunken driving
iStock/EasyBuy4u

Most dangerous states for drunken driving

With New Year's Eve almost here and December marking National Impaired Driving Prevention Month, take a look at which states are the most dangerous when it comes to drunken driving.

Read More »
18 things to look for in 2018
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

18 things to look for in 2018

2017 is coming to an end, but here 18 things to look forward to in the new year.

Read More »