Stormy weather through Saturday

More accumulating snow is expected through Saturday, with a possible major snow event Friday and Saturday.

A steady stream of Pacific moisture will keep clouds rolling through western Montana. Pulses of energy will bring snow, with the first coming late Tuesday night and Wednesday. Snowfall of 1 to 2 inches in the valleys of west central Montana with up to 7 inches in the mountains. Elsewhere, lighter amounts are expected.

A stronger surge of energy will move through the region Thursday with a better chance of accumulating snow area wide.

An arctic front will enter the picture Friday and Saturday, possibly stalling between Missoula and Kalispell. This would be the area that may receive major snowfall. We will keep an eye on it!

Also, as milder air returns to the region briefly on Friday, there might be a period of light freezing rain with the snow in areas west of the divide.

Lows Tuesday night in the single digits to lower 10s. Highs Wednesday in teh upper 10s and 20s. Highs will warm to the lower 30s Friday, except across northwest Montana around Kalispell where highs will remain in the upper 10s and lower 20s.

Drier air will finally bring an end to the snow on Sunday through early next week.