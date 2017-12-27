Snowy weather and cold remain

A steady stream of Pacific moisture will keep clouds and snow showers rolling through western Montana. The first wave of snow will arrive Wednesday. Snowfall of 1 to 3 inches will be possible in the valleys of west-central Montana with up to 7 inches in the mountains. Elsewhere, lighter amounts are expected. Daytime highs remain cold in the 10s and 20s.

A stronger surge of energy will move through the region Thursday bringing a better chance of accumulating snow area wide.

Temperatures will remain cold in the Flathead Valley where high temperatures will struggle to warm into the low 20s. Elsewhere, daytime highs will be in the 30s. Pockets of freezing rain will be possible for west-central Montana.

An arctic front will enter the picture Friday and Saturday, possibly stalling between Missoula and Kalispell. This would be the area that may receive major snowfall.

Drier air will finally bring an end to the snow on Sunday through early next week.

