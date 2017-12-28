Weather News

Major winter storm tonight through Saturday

Posted: Dec 28, 2017 03:23 PM MST

Updated: Dec 28, 2017 03:23 PM MST

A major winter storm will impact western Montana through Saturday, bringing heavy snow to the region.

WINTER STORM WARNING tonight through Saturday in the Bozeman area and tomorrow morning through Saturday elsewhere, including the Missoula, Butte and Kalispell areas.  Snow developing overnight, with a trace up to 3 inches possible.  By morning, freezing rain may mix with the snow in the Missoula and Bitterroot Valleys and also from Dillon south to the Idaho border.

The heaviest snow will fall tomorrow through Saturday.  Total snowfall of 12 to 16 inches in Kalispell, 10 to 15 inches in the Butte, 8 to 13 inches in Missoula and 6 to 12 inches in Bozeman.  Locally higher amounts are possible.  One to three feet of snow are likely in the mountains.

Winds will begin increasing as an arctic cold front creeps through the region.  North to northeast winds gusting up to 35 and 40 mph behind the front and from the west southwest in advance of it.

As warmer air moves into the region, some places like Dillon southward to the border will see rain and drizzle by Friday afternoon.  

Lows around 10 in Kalispell in the arctic air to the 20s south of the front in Missoula, Bozeman and Butte.  Highs Friday around 10 in Kalispell, warming to the upper 20s to lower 30s elsewhere and even around 40 in Dillon.

Drier and colder Sunday and next week with below normal temperatures.  Highs in the 10s and 20s.

