Freezing rain, heavy wet snow

WINTER STORM WARNING through Saturday for all of western Montana, including the Bozeman, Missoula, Butte and Kalispell areas. Pockets of freezing rain may mix with the snow in the Missoula and Bitterroot Valleys and also from Dillon south to the Idaho border. The heaviest snow will fall today through Saturday. Total snowfall of 10 to 15 inches in Kalispell, 6 to 12 inches in the Butte, Missoula and Bozeman. Locally higher amounts are possible. One to three feet of snow are likely in the mountains.

Winds will begin increasing as an arctic cold front creeps through the region. North to northeast winds gusting up to 35 and 40 mph behind the front and from the west southwest in advance of it.

Temperatures will fall into the 10s in Kalispell after the front moves through. Elsewhere, we will end the day in the upper 20s and 30s.

Drier and colder Sunday and next week with below normal temperatures. Highs in the 10s and 20s.