Weather News

Freezing rain, heavy wet snow

Posted: Dec 29, 2017 02:35 AM MST

Updated: Dec 29, 2017 02:35 AM MST

WINTER STORM WARNING through Saturday for all of western Montana, including the Bozeman, Missoula, Butte and Kalispell areas.  Pockets of freezing rain may mix with the snow in the Missoula and Bitterroot Valleys and also from Dillon south to the Idaho border. The heaviest snow will fall today through Saturday.  Total snowfall of 10 to 15 inches in Kalispell, 6 to 12 inches in the Butte, Missoula and Bozeman.  Locally higher amounts are possible.  One to three feet of snow are likely in the mountains.

Winds will begin increasing as an arctic cold front creeps through the region.  North to northeast winds gusting up to 35 and 40 mph behind the front and from the west southwest in advance of it.
Temperatures will fall into the 10s in Kalispell after the front moves through. Elsewhere,  we will end the day in the upper 20s and 30s.

Drier and colder Sunday and next week with below normal temperatures.  Highs in the 10s and 20s.

© Copyright 2017 by KECI, KCFW, KTVM. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


More Weather »

More Stories

Featured Slideshows

On this day: December 29
KCNA via CNN

On this day: December 29

The first YMCA in America opens, the Wounded Knee massacre takes place, the New England Patriots finish an unbeaten regular season, and Kim Jong-un takes over North Korea, all on this day.

Read More »
Most dangerous states for drunken driving
iStock/EasyBuy4u

Most dangerous states for drunken driving

With New Year's Eve almost here and December marking National Impaired Driving Prevention Month, take a look at which states are the most dangerous when it comes to drunken driving.

Read More »
18 things to look for in 2018
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

18 things to look for in 2018

2017 is coming to an end, but here 18 things to look forward to in the new year.

Read More »