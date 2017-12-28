Missoula's Darian Stevens approaching Olympic dream

Darian Stevens approaching Olympic dream

MISSOULA, Mont. - Like most athletes with Olympic-sized aspirations, Missoula's Darian Stevens started dreaming young.

"According to my mom I first started going to the Olympics when I was four," laughed Stevens.

Stevens competed in moguls at first, transitioning to Slopestyle when she was 15. It was immediately evident that this would turn into much more than just a hobby.

"For a girl she was just taking the jumps to another level over most girls and really liked it," explained Darian's father Tom Stevens.

By the time Darian turned 16, the Sentinel High athlete had to leave Missoula, moving to Park City, Utah part-time to work on her Slopestyle skills full-time.

"She had to juggle school, not being at home and not having us," said Darian's mother Chris Stevens. "I think it was harder on us than her because she was so excited. It was something where we knew that she loved it so much, we were going to support her no matter what."

Although Darian has been gone for most of the last few winters, a reminder of her why stands tall in the Stevens household. A Christmas tree covered with her accomplishments goes up for the Holidays but doesn't come down until the end of the competition season.

Stevens has traveled the world for ski competitions but says she really feels the support not only from her family but the Treasure State as well.

"It's really great because Montana is so small," she said. "Out of Missoula the amount of support that I get from people is unbelievable really. It's just such a great community."

This winter the event of Slopestyle skiing will be making just it's second appearance at the Winter Olympics. This young sport of speed, big air and big tricks is not for the faint of heart.

"It's definitely frightening," admitted Stevens. "I mean as the sport is progressing you have to progress and obviously it can get kind of scary but you know that's kind of why we do it."

If the season ended today, Stevens would be able to start packing her bags for Korea. She currently ranks third in the women's standings for the United States and it's expected that four athletes will be selected for the trip. However there are still three more qualifying events to go before the final decisions are made.

"One step at a time," said Stevens. "You always want to get ahead of yourself and start thinking about what am I going to do at the Olympics. You have to be present in the moment that you're competing and try to not worry about all that other stuff."

"It's hard because we're excited but we're trying to focus one day at a time and not get to confident," added Chris Stevens. "Just enjoying every moment that we can."

The next Olympic qualifying event for women's slopestyle will be the Toyota U.S. Grand Prix at Aspen Snowmass, Colorado from Jan. 10-14.