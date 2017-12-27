Yellowstone County's coroner is retiring

Pruhter via Wikimedia Commons

BILLINGS, Mont. - The Yellowstone County coroner is retiring at the end of the year.



Sheriff Mike Linder tells The Billings Gazette that Chief Deputy Coroner Cliff Mahoney will replace Lt. Bill Jones as coroner. Jones has led the coroner's office since 1990 and has served in the sheriff's office for 39 years.



Mahoney has worked full time in the coroner's office for three years and assisted the department for several years before that.



Linder says another deputy coroner, Cpl. Richard Hoffman, will assume Mahoney's duties.

