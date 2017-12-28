Winter storm warning in effect for Montana

HELENA, Mont. - A winter storm warning is in effect for much of Montana, calling for significant snowfall as 2017 comes to an end.

The National Weather Service says Pacific moisture will move in from the west at the same time an arctic air mass moves south from Canada, creating a "meteorologically beautiful" and "likely quite crippling" storm along the Continental Divide north of Helena.

Snowfall amounts of up to a foot are expected along the Rocky Mountain Front and the central plains of Montana, with higher amounts in the mountains. Lookout Pass along the Montana-Idaho border could see up to 4 feet of snow by Saturday, creating difficult traveling conditions.

After that the moisture moves on, north-central Montana will see temperatures fall to between 20 below and 30 below Sunday and Monday mornings.