Winning Montana Millionaire ticket sold in Butte

HELENA, Mont. - This year's winning Montana Millionaire lottery ticket was sold at the Town Pump at Dewey and Harrison in Butte.

Lottery officials say the winning number, drawn Friday morning, was 024279.

Another ticket sold at a Thriftway Super Stop in Butte won a $100,000 prize. That winning number was 083597. Two other tickets that won $100,000 each - 023452 and 147877 - were sold in Great Falls.

Five tickets won $10,000 prizes. Two were sold in Billings with one each sold in Glasgow, Laurel and Hamilton.

The lottery also drew another 77 numbers for $500 prizes that were not awarded through an instant win process before the tickets sold out on Dec. 15. The Montana Lottery website was down or loading very slowly on Friday. No lottery officials were available for comment.