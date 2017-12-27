Montana

Victim of fatal Lake Co. crash identified

MISSOULA, Mont. - The Lake County Sheriff / Coroner's Office have identified the victim of Tuesday's fatal crash on Highway 93 between in Ravalli.

Janet Harmsen, 65, from Polson died Tuesday after the head-on collision in Lake County.

The driver and a passenger in the second vehicle were transported to a Missoula hospital to be treated for injuries.

Montana Highway Patrol reopened the highway Tuesday night to travel around 7 p.m. Tuesday night. The head-on collision occurred just before 3 p.m. on Highway 93, north of Missoula between Arlee and Ravalli.

MHP was dispatched to the crash at mile marker 27 at 2:57 p.m. and arrived at 3:39 p.m.

The cause of the crash is under investigation, but MHP says it does not appear that speed was a factor.

