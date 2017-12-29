Attorney to appeal disbarment by Montana court

HELENA, Mont. - The Latest on the Montana Supreme Court's disbarment of attorney Robert Myers:



A Hamilton attorney says he'll appeal his disbarment by the Montana Supreme Court, which found he violated professional conduct rules by making false claims during a 2016 political campaign.

Robert C. Myers stood by those claims in remarks Friday to the Ravalli Republic.

Myers says he will petition for a rehearing of his case.

The Montana Supreme Court has disbarred a Hamilton attorney after finding Robert C. Myers violated numerous provisions of the Montana Rules of Professional Conduct by making false claims against his opponent during his 2016 campaign for a district judgeship.

The disbarment came Thursday in one of three complaints filed against Myers between July 2016 and January 2017. The Commission on Practice found that Myers sent mail and purchased ads in which he made false claims that District Judge Jeffrey Langton used drugs and had a conflict of interest in a court case.

Myers had argued the ads were protected political speech.

The first complaint alleged Myers mishandled a divorce case before Langton, who fined him $10,000. In the second case, the commission found Myers made or caused to be made statements he knew were false concerning Langton's integrity.