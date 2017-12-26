Pediatrician offers tips on how to spot frostbite, hypothermia

BOZEMAN, Mont. - With temperatures dipping to extreme lows, one local pediatrician is warning parents of the danger of frostbite and hypothermia among kids this winter.

"Kids tend to be a little bit more prone to frostbite and hypothermia, primarily because they lose heat a little bit faster but also they're not great at recognizing the signs," said Dr. Troy Couture with Hatch Pediatrics.

Couture told NBC Montana early signs of frostbite include feeling a tingling or burning sensation on the face, hands or feet. He said if you notice your child shivering, it could be an early sign of hypothermia. Couture warns if your child is slurring their speech or seems confused or sleepy, you should see a physician.



Couture said the best approach you can take while you're outside is to make sure your child is dressed appropriately in layers and a hat. According to Couture, exposed skin is at a greater risk of developing frostbite or hypothermia.

"I think from a layering standpoint, I would start with more and you can always peel layers off if the child seems like they're too warm or too hot," Couture said.

Couture told NBC Montana once you come back inside, you should remove any wet clothing immediately. If you notice signs of frostbite Couture recommends submerging the frostbitten area in lukewarm water, around 100 degrees Fahrenheit. He advises against using a heating blanket or fireplace to warm the frostbitten area.

"It can cause a burn since their sensation might be down a little bit," Couture said. "You want to ease them back into getting warm again."

Couture told NBC Montana once the temperature drops to zero degrees with a little bit of wind, you should not be outside for more than 30 minutes at a time. He also reminds parents the bus stop is a common place where children develop frostbite.