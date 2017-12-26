Montana

Montana's unemployment rate holds at 4 percent in November

Posted: Dec 26, 2017 12:12 PM MST

Updated: Dec 26, 2017 12:12 PM MST

HELENA, Mont. - Montana's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate held at 4 percent in November, maintaining a steady rate for most of 2017.
  
The national unemployment rate was 4.1 percent in November.
  
Gov. Steve Bullock said Friday that Montana's wage growth continues to outpace inflation.
  
Over the past three months, Montana has added about 1,400 payroll jobs. Total employment, - which includes the self-employed and agricultural workers - remained fairly level from October to November.
  
Montana is expected to finish the year with an employment growth of 0.8 percent and wage growth nearly double last year's numbers.
 

© Copyright 2017 by The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


More Weather »

More Stories

Featured Slideshows

Dangerous cold brings misery for Midwest, Northeast
Kamil Krzaczynski/Getty Images

Dangerous cold brings misery for Midwest, Northeast

Cold and snow is bringing misery to much of the Midwest and Northeast this holiday season. Some are still getting out of the house, however. 

Read More »
Celebrities who battled addiction and won

Celebrities who battled addiction and won

While the world of celebrities is filled with stories of those who lost their battles against addiction, not all celebrity addictions have an unhappy ending. Here's a look at some stars who have fought addictions and won.

Read More »
On this day: December 28
Robert Mora/Getty Images

On this day: December 28

An audience goes to the cinema for the first time, The Beatles' "White Album" goes to No. 1, and the first American test-tube baby is born, all on this day.

Read More »

More Stories