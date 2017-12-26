Montana

Montana woman charged with shooting, killing husband

Posted: Dec 26, 2017 02:23 PM MST

Updated: Dec 26, 2017 03:00 PM MST

LIBBY, Mont. - Lincoln County prosecutors say a 62-year-old northwestern Montana woman charged with killing her husband was captured on a video recording mumbling "I shot him" while sitting alone in an interrogation room.
  
Connie Jean Leckrone of Libby is charged with deliberate homicide and evidence tampering in the Dec. 17 death of 69-year-old Dean Leckrone. Her bail was set at $500,000 and she is scheduled to enter a plea on Jan. 3.
  
Investigators say Leckrone initially reported her husband accidentally shot himself, but investigators said she later gave several versions of events.
  
The tampering charge alleges she licked her hands and poured water on them after agreeing to have them swabbed for gunshot residue. Charging documents say the tampering attempt and her mumbled statement were captured on a video recording.
  
Leckrone's attorney, Ann German, declined to comment Tuesday.
 

