Montana

Montana Tech facing budget cuts

Posted: Dec 26, 2017 11:07 AM MST

Updated: Dec 26, 2017 11:07 AM MST

BUTTE, Mont. - Montana Tech is facing a $3 million budget shortfall due to state funding cuts and reduced enrollment.
  
Officials say there may be some staff layoffs while some unfilled faculty positions may remain vacant during the 2018-19 school year.
  
The Montana Standard reports provost and vice chancellor Doug Abbott told school academic leaders last week that he did not expect to lay off any faculty to balance the budget during the coming school year. He does expect cuts in athletics travel money.
  
Fall enrollment at Tech peaked at 2,980 students in 2015. Enrollment this fall was 2,678 - a drop of about 10 percent.
  
Abbott says Tech has some reserves to help deal with the current shortfall, but that the school needs to look at being more efficient in the future.
 

