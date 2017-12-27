Montana regulators ask utilities to account for tax overhaul

HELENA, Mont. - Montana’s utility regulators want to make sure utility customers benefit from the recently passed tax overhaul that reduces corporate tax rates.

The Public Service Commission is a governing body that regulates the rates and services of a public utility. On Wednesday, they directed regulated utilities to calculate the change in tax liability they expect under the new tax bill and, by the end of March, offer proposals for how it would apply the savings.

Northwestern Energy is one of the utility companies included and Montana’s largest energy provider. The company’s spokesman, Butch Larcombe, said they estimate they’ll save $5 million to $10 million in federal income tax.

NWE met with the commission last week to talk about the savings and the main idea is to put the money toward keeping hazard trees away from power lines.

“We certainly intend to comply with that time frame. An idea that we've discussed with them is to take the savings and apply it to our vegetation management program which is essentially the work we do to trim trees. Not only in cities and towns but also out where we have power line distribution and power lines that run through forested areas. We feel that we have a significant issue out there in terms of the threat to those lines from potential trees that could fall onto the lines causing outages and also maybe sparking wildfires. And this is something that we've been working on quite a bit and we think that we can apply that savings to the work and not have to pass that cost along to our customers."

The commission will have to sign off on the idea before Northwestern Energy can move forward but Larcombe said they have talked to them about the danger they see along their power lines and feels the commission understands the issue. He said there is a lot to understand about the new tax overhaul and nothing is set in stone just yet.

NorthWestern Energy's electric and natural gas utilities are not the only ones subject to the requirement. The electric service of Montana-Dakota Utilities is also included. While Energy West's natural gas and MDU's natural gas utility will have their rates adjusted for the effect of the new tax law as part of rate cases pending before the PSC.

The commission issued the order before the new tax law takes effect to preserve its authority to determine how the additional revenue should be spent.

“This is a good discussion to be having, a worth-while discussion,” said Larcombe.