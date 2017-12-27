Missoula man denies another human trafficking charge

BILLINGS, Mont. - A 35-year-old Missoula man who was convicted of forcing his girlfriend into prostitution and is charged with abducting or recruiting other women last year faces another federal charge.



Terrance Tyrell Edwards pleaded not guilty Wednesday to sex trafficking by force or fraud during a hearing before U.S. Magistrate Judge Timothy Cavan.



The latest charge adds a sixth alleged victim Edwards is charged with forcing or recruiting into prostitution in 2016. Edwards was charged in September 2016 with prostitution-related crimes involving two women and three girls.



His trial is set for Jan. 29.



Edwards was given a five-year suspended sentence in 2012. A woman whose escape led to Edwards' arrest in Billings reported she drove him to a court hearing in Missoula in September 2016, where he was released from probation.

