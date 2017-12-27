Montana

Missoula man denies another human trafficking charge

Posted: Dec 27, 2017 11:44 AM MST

Updated: Dec 27, 2017 11:44 AM MST

BILLINGS, Mont. - A 35-year-old Missoula man who was convicted of forcing his girlfriend into prostitution and is charged with abducting or recruiting other women last year faces another federal charge.
  
Terrance Tyrell Edwards pleaded not guilty Wednesday to sex trafficking by force or fraud during a hearing before U.S. Magistrate Judge Timothy Cavan.
  
The latest charge adds a sixth alleged victim Edwards is charged with forcing or recruiting into prostitution in 2016. Edwards was charged in September 2016 with prostitution-related crimes involving two women and three girls.
  
His trial is set for Jan. 29.
  
Edwards was given a five-year suspended sentence in 2012. A woman whose escape led to Edwards' arrest in Billings reported she drove him to a court hearing in Missoula in September 2016, where he was released from probation.
 

© Copyright 2017 by The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


More Weather »

More Stories

Featured Slideshows

On this day: December 29
KCNA via CNN

On this day: December 29

The first YMCA in America opens, the Wounded Knee massacre takes place, the New England Patriots finish an unbeaten regular season, and Kim Jong-un takes over North Korea, all on this day.

Read More »
Most dangerous states for drunken driving
iStock/EasyBuy4u

Most dangerous states for drunken driving

With New Year's Eve almost here and December marking National Impaired Driving Prevention Month, take a look at which states are the most dangerous when it comes to drunken driving.

Read More »
18 things to look for in 2018
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

18 things to look for in 2018

2017 is coming to an end, but here 18 things to look forward to in the new year.

Read More »