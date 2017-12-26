Montana

Licenses for chronic wasting disease hunt sell out fast

Posted: Dec 26, 2017 04:31 PM MST

BILLINGS, Mont. - Nearly 400 licenses for a special chronic wasting disease deer hunt in north-central Montana sold out in less than four hours on Tuesday.
  
State wildlife officials are holding the hunt to test for the prevalence of the brain wasting disease after a deer shot north of Chester tested positive.
  
The Billings Gazette reports 335 deer B licenses sold out in 3 hours and 40 minutes while 60 either-sex licenses sold out in less than five minutes. The hunt begins on Jan. 6 and will end on Feb. 15 or when hunters have killed 135 mule deer.
  
All successful hunters must have their animal sampled at a check station at the Sage Creek Hutterite Colony or at Fish, Wildlife and Parks offices in Havre or Great Falls.
  
A similar hunt is ongoing in Carbon County.
  
 

