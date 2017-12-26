Fort Belknap continues push for food sustainability

HAVRE, Mont. - A Colorado-based development group has provided a $30,000 grant to promote food sustainability at Montana's Fort Belknap Indian Reservation.

Part of the grant will support research in hydroponic growing, in which food is grown year-round in climate controlled water.

The reservation is home to the Gros Ventre and Assiniboine tribes in north-central Montana.

The grant is from the Longmont, Colorado-based First Nations Development Institute with support from the Minnesota-based Northwest Area Foundation. The foundation promotes economic development among 75 Native nations in eight states.