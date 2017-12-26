Fire destroys agricultural equipment business near Havre

HAVRE, Mont. - A weekend fire destroyed an agricultural equipment business in north-central Montana.



Big Equipment Co. owner Ron Harmon says that while the business west of Havre is a total loss after the Christmas Eve fire, it is insured and he plans to rebuild. The business employs 32 people.



The fire started at about 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Harmon tells the Great Falls Tribune the fire destroyed the 38,000-square-foot (3,530-square-meter) facility along with a combine and several tractors.



The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

