Montana

Fire destroys agricultural equipment business near Havre

Posted: Dec 26, 2017 08:37 AM MST

Updated: Dec 26, 2017 11:18 AM MST

HAVRE, Mont. - A weekend fire destroyed an agricultural equipment business in north-central Montana.
  
Big Equipment Co. owner Ron Harmon says that while the business west of Havre is a total loss after the Christmas Eve fire, it is insured and he plans to rebuild. The business employs 32 people.
  
The fire started at about 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Harmon tells the Great Falls Tribune the fire destroyed the 38,000-square-foot (3,530-square-meter) facility along with a combine and several tractors.
  
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
 

© Copyright 2017 by The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


