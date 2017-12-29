Montana

San Diego team cancels on Montana tournament

Posted: Dec 29, 2017 12:58 PM MST

Updated: Dec 29, 2017 01:04 PM MST

HELENA, Mont. - The Latest on a winter storm moving through Montana:

The snow storm and other travel complications have caused the San Diego Christian College men's basketball team to cancel its games at a round-robin tournament in Montana this weekend.

San Diego Christian was scheduled to play at a tournament at Rocky Mountain College in Billings.

Rocky officials say San Diego Christian's games against Montana Western on Friday afternoon and against Rocky Mountain College on Saturday evening have been canceled.

Women's teams from Montana Western, Rocky Mountain, Bethesda and Dickinson State are still scheduled to play their games. The Rocky men will play Dickinson State on Friday at 7:30 p.m. while the Western men will take on the Blue Hawks Saturday at 3:30 p.m.

12:45 p.m.

Emergency travel only is advised in Missoula and Lewis and Clark counties after a snowstorm caused difficult driving conditions in the Missoula and Helena areas.

In Missoula County, officials were recommending emergency travel only from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday due to the possibility of a flash freeze.

Lewis and Clark County issued an "essential travel only" advisory Friday due to severe driving conditions.

The Montana Department of Transportation listed several areas with severe driving conditions at mid-day Friday, including U.S. Highway 89 south of Livingston, Interstate 90 between Reed Point and Springdale and on U.S. 191 for 20 miles north of Big Timber. Severe driving conditions were also reported on U.S. Highway 2 between West Glacier and Essex.

Roads elsewhere were snow-covered, icy or slushy. Black ice was reported in the Fort Benton area.
 

