Montana

Case management services ending for developmentally disabled adults not eligible for Medicaid

Posted: Dec 29, 2017 10:23 AM MST

Updated: Dec 29, 2017 10:23 AM MST

HELENA, Mont. - The state health department says targeted case management services will continue for developmentally disabled adults who are eligible under a Medicaid waiver.
  
The state announced four providers of case management services, who serve about 2,200 people, will not have their contracts renewed this spring. However, the Department of Public Health and Human Services says it's not clear how many of those people will lose their case management services.
  
The state will continue to provide case management for at least 2,700 clients. Case management includes helping clients to get necessary services and medical care, jobs and transition to independent living.
  
A.W.A.R.E. Inc., Opportunity Resources, Helena Industries and the Central Montana Medical Center say losing the contracts will mean the loss of about 70 jobs.
  
The move is expected to save the state about $2.5 million a year.
 

