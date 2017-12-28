Montana

Budget cuts end case management for developmentally disabled

Posted: Dec 28, 2017 03:00 PM MST

Updated: Dec 28, 2017 03:00 PM MST

HELENA, Mont. - Montana's health department is ending its contracts with four organizations that provide case management services for 2,200 adults with developmental disabilities, a move that will put about 70 people out of work.

The cuts are among those being made due to Montana's projected $227 million budget shortfall. The contracts with A.W.A.R.E. Inc., Opportunity Resources, Helena Industries and the Central Montana Medical Center expire on March 31 and will not be renewed.

Lee Newspapers of Montana reports targeted case managers help those with developmental disabilities to get necessary services and medical care, jobs and transition to independent living.

The Department of Public Health and Human Services announced on Dec. 21 it was ending the contracts with the four agencies. Officials said health department employees will absorb some of the caseload.

© Copyright 2017 by The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


More Weather »

More Stories

Featured Slideshows

On this day: December 29
KCNA via CNN

On this day: December 29

The first YMCA in America opens, the Wounded Knee massacre takes place, the New England Patriots finish an unbeaten regular season, and Kim Jong-un takes over North Korea, all on this day.

Read More »
Most dangerous states for drunken driving
iStock/EasyBuy4u

Most dangerous states for drunken driving

With New Year's Eve almost here and December marking National Impaired Driving Prevention Month, take a look at which states are the most dangerous when it comes to drunken driving.

Read More »
18 things to look for in 2018
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

18 things to look for in 2018

2017 is coming to an end, but here 18 things to look forward to in the new year.

Read More »