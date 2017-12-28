Budget cuts end case management for developmentally disabled

Copyright ©2017 by KECI, KCFW, KTVM. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

HELENA, Mont. - Montana's health department is ending its contracts with four organizations that provide case management services for 2,200 adults with developmental disabilities, a move that will put about 70 people out of work.

The cuts are among those being made due to Montana's projected $227 million budget shortfall. The contracts with A.W.A.R.E. Inc., Opportunity Resources, Helena Industries and the Central Montana Medical Center expire on March 31 and will not be renewed.

Lee Newspapers of Montana reports targeted case managers help those with developmental disabilities to get necessary services and medical care, jobs and transition to independent living.

The Department of Public Health and Human Services announced on Dec. 21 it was ending the contracts with the four agencies. Officials said health department employees will absorb some of the caseload.