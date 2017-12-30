KTVM

Skier injured in Bridger Bowl avalanche

Posted: Dec 29, 2017 05:44 PM MST

Updated: Dec 29, 2017 06:30 PM MST

BOZEMAN, Mont. - Gallatin County Search and Rescue crews responded to a call about a skier injured in an avalanche late Friday afternoon.

Search and rescue commander Jason Jarrett tells NBC Montana the slide occurred near Bridger Bowl. He said it was out of bounds, west of the ski area.

Jarett said a rescue operation was underway to bring the skier from the backcountry to safety. 

Dangerous avalanche conditions are present in mountain ranges across western Montana.
 

© Copyright 2017 by KECI, KCFW, KTVM. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


More Weather »

More Stories

Featured Slideshows

On this day: December 30
Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

On this day: December 30

Rasputin is murdered, the Soviet Union is formed, California's first freeway opens, Ted Bundy escapes for the second time, George Harrison is attacked, and Saddam Hussein is executed, all on this day.

Read More »
Notable deaths of 2017
Michael Buckner/Getty Images

Notable deaths of 2017

Click through to see which notable entertainers, athletes, politicians and celebrities died in 2017.

Read More »
Slideshow: December 2017 Snowstorm

Slideshow: December 2017 Snowstorm

As arctic air creeps south and west, east and north will increase, with gusts up to 35 and 40 mph. The Hellgate winds will be howling Saturday morning in downtown Missoula. The winds will create blowing and drifting snow.

Read More »