Skier injured in Bridger Bowl avalanche

BOZEMAN, Mont. - Gallatin County Search and Rescue crews responded to a call about a skier injured in an avalanche late Friday afternoon.

Search and rescue commander Jason Jarrett tells NBC Montana the slide occurred near Bridger Bowl. He said it was out of bounds, west of the ski area.

Jarett said a rescue operation was underway to bring the skier from the backcountry to safety.

Dangerous avalanche conditions are present in mountain ranges across western Montana.

