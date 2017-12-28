Search and rescue offers advice to snowmobilers

BOZEMAN, Mont. - Gallatin County Search and Rescue is recovering from a busy Christmas weekend.

On December 22, they responded to a snowmobile crash that injured a teenager from Utah on the Two Top Trail about five miles west of West Yellowstone. On Christmas Eve they responded to another incident about 15 miles south of West Yellowstone. That time, crews had to pull a snowmobiler out of five feet of snow in the dark.

While those two incidents involved snowmobilers, a second call on Christmas Eve involved a local skier.

Search and rescue commander Jason Jarrett said most of the injured snowmobilers they help are from out of town. He advises anyone using a snowmobile to listen to the rental company and to always make sure you understand how it works. If you do not fully understand how it works, take some time to learn before you get hurt.

“When you couple fresh snow, horse power and gravity together, that usually means more work for us. This year, we've had all three of those things but not any excessive amounts. We're about as busy as we've historically been this time of the year. Our guys ready to go,” Jarrett said.

Jarrett tells us people shouldn't avoid heading into the backcountry. Just make sure you are prepared and understand the conditions you are heading into.

The commander said he expects this year's search and rescue numbers to be about the same as recent years. That's about 100 total calls for the year.

