MHP gives safety reminders ahead of storm

MHP gives safety reminders

BOZEMAN, Mont. - Law enforcement, tow truck companies and plow drivers will be busy once this week’s major storm hits. There are safety measures that drivers need to keep in mind, Montana Highway Patrol Sergeant Patrick McCarthy says.

"We've had two weeks now of solid snow, but we're still going to a lot of crashes and slide-offs," McCarthy said.

Before you even hit the streets McCarthy said to make sure snow is completely cleared off your vehicle. Don't forget about removing snow from headlights and taillights. All ice should be scraped off.

Once you do get on the road be on alert for emergency responders. Drivers should watch for tow trucks, flares and officers. State law requires drivers on the interstate to drop to 20 mph under the speed limit near accidents. It is recommended that you move to the lane furthest from the accident.

"We have a major snow storm coming. We ask people to give us space, time and slow down. Let us do our job without getting hurt," McCarthy said.

McCarthy said he is seeing dangerous behavior on the highway.

"People are still driving a white vehicle in the snow with no headlights on. They're driving in reduced visibility situations too fast to react to something happening in front of you," he said.

Drivers should keep their distance from snowplows. They go at a slower speed than normal traffic.

"They’re possibly putting down sand or deicer behind them. Visibility is reduced for them, because when they put that plower down they’re getting a whole bunch of blowing snow," McCarthy said.

For law enforcement officers across the state, the secret to safe travels is patience. McCarthy said after a while some people get speed numb. That means they get comfortable with certain speeds then start going faster and end up in a wreck. This time of year, road conditions can change quickly.

