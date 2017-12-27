KTVM

Local, national retailers see increase in shoppers

Posted: Dec 26, 2017 09:37 PM MST

Updated: Dec 26, 2017 10:40 PM MST

BOZEMAN, Mont. - As the holiday shopping season comes to an end, retailers are coming off a strong sales season. While more people are heading to online retailers every year, brick and mortar stores are still hanging on to customers.

Sharon Dugger is the owner of Girls Outdoors in downtown Bozeman. Her customers were taking advantage of post-holiday sales the day after Christmas. She tells NBC Montana her pre-Christmas sales went well this year. 

"I think our shopping season started about where it normally starts. That’s the first or second week into December," Dugger said.

Sales were not only good for her but also many other brick and mortar stores. A Mastercard report says this holiday retail shopping is up more than four percent over last year. The report says it has not been this high since 2011. Online shopping on the other hand, went up 18 percent. 

"I think the younger generations these days probably shop more on the internet than maybe the 30, 40, or 50 year-olds,” Dugger said.

The shop owner is not worried about online retailers. She says that although technology is convenient, it is a different experience than actually shopping in the store.

"Coming into the retail store you can feel the fabrics. If you need to, you can try it on. Even if you're buying for your sister, you might know she's a size smaller than you or a size bigger than you," she said.

For Dugger, it's an advantage that cannot be replicated in the store.

"I think people will always appreciate coming into the retail store, feeling, touching and seeing," Dugger said.
 

