Ice blamed for fatal crash near Livingston

BOZEMAN, Mont. - State troopers are investigating a fatal, single-vehicle crash reported Wednesday morning on I-90 near Livingston.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, troopers responded to the crash around 9:30 a.m.

Investigators say a Ford Explorer carrying two people was traveling west near the White Sulpher Springs exit when it lost traction on ice, left the right side of the road, and rolled several times.

An investigation is ongoing. Further details about about the victim have not been released. Check back for updates.