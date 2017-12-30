Butte MDT officials outline storm preparation

BUTTE, Mont. -

Hundreds of crashes and slideoffs are being blamed on the weather Friday.

Montana Department of Transportation officials tell NBC Montana they've been plowing roads since 1 a.m. Friday and will continue doing so around the clock.

Butte resident Peppir Sexton lives on Clark Street in Butte. His road is covered in snow. After five years of living in the mining city, Sexton says it's normal.

“It's bad for a lot of people, but if you've lived here for a long time you just get used to it,” Sexton said.

Roads in his neighborhood are keeping plow drivers extra busy.

Butte MDT maintenance chief Cam Wrigg said his crew is ready for long hours.

"We're not scheduled for 24 hours, but we cover 24-hour plowing, so that means there’s morning crews, day crews and there’s a night crew,” Wrigg said.

He said his crew typically works 12-hour shifts, but in this storm they may be working upwards of 14 hours.

Wrigg said there’s at least eight people a shift and temporary employees are on call.

"You might call some of your winter help to come in, like two or three extra people to get it cleaned up, because that’s when most of the traffic’s out there, but you can't cut your throat for later too, because if it's still storming you've got to have people out,” Wrigg said.

Wrigg said there are priority areas his plow crews need to focus on. He said plowing the major highways is the biggest priority because they are the most traveled. Secondary priorities include main roads and school bus routes.

Wrigg also mentioned if you're driving near a plow, make sure you're at least five car lengths away to add visibility and allow plows to do their job.

"The majority of our routes are high priority because of the traffic levels on them,” Wrigg said.

He added that if you must drive, take your time and have courtesy for plows and other drivers.

Sexton might have to wait a little longer for his road to be plowed. Still, he's staying optimistic.

"Well if I can get around in a two-wheel drive truck, people can too,” Sexton said.