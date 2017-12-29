Butte emergency responders prepare vehicles for winter storm

Emergency responders are busy preparing their vehicles for an incoming winter storm in western Montana.

Officials tell NBC Montana the normal response time in town is about two minutes. However during a big storm, responders make it a point to slow down on the roads.

Butte Fire Captain Mark McCarthy said it’s important to be prepared at peak accident times.

"People are sliding off the road. People get stuck in between places and think they got to get somewhere and we have more accidents,” McCarthy said.

In dangerous conditions, firefighters get in accidents too, but McCarthy said they have a plan in place. When the snow gets bad fire trucks are equipped with chains.

If they get stuck in town they'll call a wrecker. When stuck on the highway they'll call for assistance. If they're in a dead spot they'll flag someone down.

If they're gone for too long, dispatch will call to check in.

A similar protocol is in place for ambulances, according to A-1 Ambulance president Mike McGee.

McGee said he has seven ambulances and four-wheelers for backup, because being unable to get to an emergency is out of the question.

"We cannot leave somebody out there. We have to be able to take care of anything that happens, whenever it happens,” McGee said.

It’s comforting news for Butte Taco del Sol owner Carrie Fisher. Fisher said road safety, no matter who you are, is critical.

"Whether it’s an emergency or someone slips and falls, you need to have proper transportation,” Fisher said.