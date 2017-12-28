Bozeman crews prepped for winter storm

BOZEMAN, Mont. - Falling snow covered roads in Bozeman Wednesday night. Prior to that, crews taking a short break from plowing to remove snow.

In between storms, assistant streets superintendent Matt Workman said crews focus on removing snow from the roads surrounding Main Street. He said clearing snow city-wide usually takes five days to complete. Plow drivers have to start over if it starts to snow.

“(On Wednesday) we are one day into the snow removal of the downtown area. Every time it snows, that gets delayed another day because we have to go plow the arterial and collector streets. The same guys that are doing the snow removal of the downtown area are also doing the plow routes,” Workman said.

Early morning plow drivers usually start their shifts at 3 a.m. They are done plowing their routes by the time most people hit the road.

Those who live on residential streets wait longer on plows. Workman said those streets do not get plowed until there are four inches of snow.

