Airport crews race to clear runway snow

Airport crews race to clear runway

BOZEMAN, Mont. - A winter storm is hitting southwest Montana on one of the busiest weekends of the year. Travelers across the country and at Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport are optimistic it won't put an stop to their year-end plans.

With every falling inch, crews are clearing walkways, parking lots and most importantly the runway.

"Once it does start snowing we are continuously out there," Paul Schneider, assistant director of operations, said.

Schneider has been clearing snow there for 13 years. It is a complex job.

"We need safe conditions for take-off and landing. Ultimately, we want to keep our runway either bare and dry or bare and wet," he said.

To do that he first goes down the runway removing snow with a plow. A brush truck clears the runway down to the bare pavement. With planes flying in as often as every seven minutes the "snow boss" advises drivers when to get off or back on the runway.

"That’s one individual in a piece of equipment that is coordinating the activities of all those other pieces of equipment that are actually working on the runway,” Schneider said.

Incoming planes are not the only challenge. One of the biggest differences between removing snow from the airport and a road is the amount of snow that needs to be plowed. The airport’s runway alone is the width of six driving lanes.

Schneider said along with those duties crews are also tasked with updating field conditions every hour. That information is sent to incoming aircraft.

Even when crews do their job flights could still be delayed or canceled.

"The airport doesn't make those determinations. It’s the airlines that are doing that. It could be weather related or visibilities could be low,” he said.

With snow continuing to pound the area ground crews will keep working to remove snow and hope for clearer conditions.

