Trooper, church spearhead gift drive for young family

Trooper, church spearhead gift drive...

VICTOR, Mont. - How many times have you heard of a traffic accident rippling into something positive?

That's kind of what happened when Montana Highway Patrol Trooper Jeremiah Snider investigated a minor traffic accident near Victor a couple weeks ago.

The young woman who was driving wasn't injured.

But when Trooper Snider asked her if she was going to have a Christmas, she said "probably not."

She has three young children and there were no presents under the family tree.

Snider said he had met a good mother "down on her luck who could use a break."

So his family and he bought a few gifts.

When Snider contacted Pastor Nate Saunders of Solid Rock Baptist Church in Victor, the Christmas gifts snowballed.

Pastor Saunders reached out to his congregation.

Church members bought toys, groceries, gift cards, gas cards, a turkey, all for Trooper Snider to deliver on Christmas Eve.

"On Sunday Christmas Eve," said Trooper Snider, "I went to the church and picked up the presents that consumed my entire vehicle. Literally," he said, "my back seat, the trunk. There wasn't a square inch left."

"This was a great opportunity to represent the Lord," said Pastor Saunders, "and pretty much take a stand for the Gospel's sake and just do what's right as a church. This is a time of giving."

Trooper Snider said the grateful young mom e-mailed him thanking him and the church. She couldn't believe the outpouring.