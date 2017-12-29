Snowplow operators ask drivers for space as storm approaches

Snowplow operators ask drivers for...

MISSOULA, Mont. - Snowplows are running 24 hours a day and will continue through the upcoming storm . They are making roads safer for drivers, but drivers, in turn, can make the work safer for plow operators by giving them space.

As snow continues to pile up, plow drivers are working 12-hour shifts.

“Expect roads to be snow-covered and icy. We will be out doing what we can, but at snowfall rates of 1 to 2 inches an hour, it's going to be difficult for (plows) to keep up," said Steve Felix, the Missoula maintenance chief for the Montana Department of Transportation.

Felix oversees a big chunk of the state. In his region, which is most of western Montana, MDT has 70 plows, four of which are tow plows. Another one will be added next week. That tow plow will be placed in Clinton and will work on Interstate 90 between Bonner and Bearmouth.

Felix said the tow plows are a more efficient way to clear snow, but they’re a big piece of equipment.

"The trailer blade of the tow plow is 24 feet long, so it blocks at least one lane of traffic if not one and a half," said Pete Servel, the Missoula section supervisor for MDT.

The tow plow takes up a lot of space and often has a plow following it to finish pushing the snow across the highway, because in areas where there is a cement median, called a jersey rail, there is nowhere for the snow to go. It all has to be pushed across the two lanes of traffic.

A tow plow with another plow following in tandem can take up both lanes. Drivers can’t get around, so Servel asks that you be patient.

The plows work best at 30 to 40 mph, so they don’t move fast, but they will pull over every 5 to 10 miles to let traffic go by.

It’s not just the wide operations, even regular plow trucks need space.

"Stay back. Don't pass them. You pass a snow plow at your own risk. They will get out of your way," said Felix. He wants drivers to know that it’s hard to see from inside the plows.

"We're out in the worst conditions trying to keep the roads cleared off. ... (Plus) when we have more snow cover on the roads the snow comes actually out from in front of the plow and over and right onto our windshield. Sticks onto our windshield and ices up," said Servel.

It’s not just the windshield they have to keep clean but also the side windows and mirrors. It’s important they see what their side equipment is doing.

They have a right wing plow, a left wing plow and the main plow, which can throw snow 20 to 30 feet to the side depending on the plow’s speed and the snow’s consistency.

With tough conditions ahead for plows and other traffic the main message transportation officials want drivers to know is that plows need space.

"He is working. If you see him working, he's out there for a reason. He's trying to make that road safe, and he may not be traveling at the speed that you want to travel, but he will get out of your way. Be patient," said Felix.

A Missoula County plow was hit Thursday on I-90 near Frenchtown. Frenchtown Fire says the plow was headed to get gas when a passenger car tried to pass it and lost control. There were no major injuries.

