Semi collides with train in Frenchtown, no injuries reported

MISSOULA, Mont. - A semi-tractor trailer collided with a Montana Rail Link train in Frenchtown around 6 p.m. on Wednesday, at the Ducharme Crossing behind Benny's Frenchtown Club.

Frenchtown Fire Public Information Officer, Mel Holtz, says the semi became stuck in a snow bank, blocking the Rail Link track. The the train hit the front of the vehicle, pushing it into a Rail Link maintenance building, causing extensive damage to the structure. The train itself did not leave the tracks. Powerlines at the scene were damaged, but there are no reports of power outages in the Frenchtown area.

Holtz confirmed that no injuries were reported. The semi driver escaped injury by jumping from of the vehicle and running for safety.

Following the crash, Ducharme and Mullan Road crossings were closed as work crews and investigators moved in. Tonight, both crossings were reopened.