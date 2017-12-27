Residents busy shoveling sidewalks ahead of snow storm

Residents busy shoveling sidewalks...

MISSOULA, Mont. - With more snow in the Severe Weather Alert Team’s forecast, shoveling sidewalks is going to be a big task. In Missoula, it’s not just a neighborly courtesy, but the law.

Mark Sommer has lived in Missoula for 20 years. Tuesday he was out shoveling with his dog, Jovi, running alongside.

"We had a lot more snow than we thought, we kind of shoveled it last evening and I got up and worked this morning and I got home and took a break and I just kind of wanted to do a little cleanup here on the sidewalk," said Sommer.

He walks to work every morning and appreciates a cleared walkway.

"It’s so people don't slip and a lot of times there's little cracks between the sidewalk or two pieces don't quite line up and it's easy to not see those with snow on them and someone might trip over them," said Sommer.

The ordinance says the responsibility falls on the property owner, though sometimes a rental agreement may have another arrangement. It says the sidewalk should be cleared completely by 9 a.m. after a snow event ends. However, if it snows for multiple days, many will agree it’s easier to shovel if you keep up on it.

"Once it gets packed down it gets really hard but the city still requires that you take some measures to make it so it's safe and so we recommend chipping it off which is very difficult or you can use an environmentally friendly deicer," said Don Verrue, Deputy Director of Development Services with the city of Missoula.

If you don’t shovel your walk, you could be fined between $25 and $50 plus an administration fee bringing the total even higher. Verrue says it’s around $70 right now, and that’s per day.

If there’s a complaint about a property, the city will send a crew to clear it and will leave a door hanger with the fee information on it.

To call in a complaint, Verrue says the caller must know the street address.

So how much snow is too much snow?

"We certainly recommend that if it looks like it's enough that it's going to be slippery, for a pedestrian then we should take care of that," said Verrue.

As for Sommer, he doesn’t mind shoveling for now, but the season is just getting started and fresh snow is on the way.

