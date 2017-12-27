KECI

Residents busy shoveling sidewalks ahead of snow storm

Posted: Dec 26, 2017 06:15 PM MST

Updated: Dec 26, 2017 11:15 PM MST

Residents busy shoveling sidewalks...

MISSOULA, Mont. - With more snow in the Severe Weather Alert Team’s forecast, shoveling sidewalks is going to be a big task. In Missoula, it’s not just a neighborly courtesy, but the law.

Mark Sommer has lived in Missoula for 20 years. Tuesday he was out shoveling with his dog, Jovi, running alongside. 

"We had a lot more snow than we thought, we kind of shoveled it last evening and I got up and worked this morning and I got home and took a break and I just kind of wanted to do a little cleanup here on the sidewalk," said Sommer. 

He walks to work every morning and appreciates a cleared walkway.  

"It’s so people don't slip and a lot of times there's little cracks between the sidewalk or two pieces don't quite line up and it's easy to not see those with snow on them and someone might trip over them," said Sommer. 

The ordinance says the responsibility falls on the property owner, though sometimes a rental agreement may have another arrangement. It says the sidewalk should be cleared completely by 9 a.m. after a snow event ends. However, if it snows for multiple days, many will agree it’s easier to shovel if you keep up on it.

"Once it gets packed down it gets really hard but the city still requires that you take some measures to make it so it's safe and so we recommend chipping it off which is very difficult or you can use an environmentally friendly deicer," said Don Verrue, Deputy Director of Development Services with the city of Missoula. 

If you don’t shovel your walk, you could be fined between $25 and $50 plus an administration fee bringing the total even higher. Verrue says it’s around $70 right now, and that’s per day. 

If there’s a complaint about a property, the city will send a crew to clear it and will leave a door hanger with the fee information on it. 

To call in a complaint, Verrue says the caller must know the street address. 

So how much snow is too much snow? 

"We certainly recommend that if it looks like it's enough that it's going to be slippery, for a pedestrian then we should take care of that," said Verrue. 

As for Sommer, he doesn’t mind shoveling for now, but the season is just getting started and fresh snow is on the way. 
 

© Copyright 2017 by KECI, KCFW, KTVM. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


More Weather »

More Stories

Featured Slideshows

On this day: December 29
KCNA via CNN

On this day: December 29

The first YMCA in America opens, the Wounded Knee massacre takes place, the New England Patriots finish an unbeaten regular season, and Kim Jong-un takes over North Korea, all on this day.

Read More »
Most dangerous states for drunken driving
iStock/EasyBuy4u

Most dangerous states for drunken driving

With New Year's Eve almost here and December marking National Impaired Driving Prevention Month, take a look at which states are the most dangerous when it comes to drunken driving.

Read More »
18 things to look for in 2018
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

18 things to look for in 2018

2017 is coming to an end, but here 18 things to look forward to in the new year.

Read More »