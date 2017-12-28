KECI

Missoula Co. sheriff's sergeant hit by car on I-90

Posted: Dec 28, 2017 12:43 PM MST

Updated: Dec 28, 2017 03:23 PM MST

MISSOULA, Mont. - A Missoula County sheriff's sergeant is at home recovering after a driver slammed into his parked car on Interstate 90 Wednesday afternoon. 

Undersheriff Rick Maricelli says Sgt. Gordon Schmill was helping the Montana Highway Patrol with an accident near mile marker 136. He was parked on the shoulder of the interstate with his emergency lights on when a woman allegedly rear-ended his patrol car. He was inside at the time.

An ambulance transported Schmill and the other driver to St. Patrick Hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities say the road conditions and visibility were poor at the time of the crash.

The Montana Highway Patrol is investigating. They want to remind drivers to slow down in these conditions and be aware, especially when you see emergency lights. 

© Copyright 2017 by KECI, KCFW, KTVM. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


More Weather »

More Stories

Featured Slideshows

On this day: December 29
KCNA via CNN

On this day: December 29

The first YMCA in America opens, the Wounded Knee massacre takes place, the New England Patriots finish an unbeaten regular season, and Kim Jong-un takes over North Korea, all on this day.

Read More »
Most dangerous states for drunken driving
iStock/EasyBuy4u

Most dangerous states for drunken driving

With New Year's Eve almost here and December marking National Impaired Driving Prevention Month, take a look at which states are the most dangerous when it comes to drunken driving.

Read More »
18 things to look for in 2018
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

18 things to look for in 2018

2017 is coming to an end, but here 18 things to look forward to in the new year.

Read More »