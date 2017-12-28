Missoula Co. sheriff's sergeant hit by car on I-90

MISSOULA, Mont. - A Missoula County sheriff's sergeant is at home recovering after a driver slammed into his parked car on Interstate 90 Wednesday afternoon.

Undersheriff Rick Maricelli says Sgt. Gordon Schmill was helping the Montana Highway Patrol with an accident near mile marker 136. He was parked on the shoulder of the interstate with his emergency lights on when a woman allegedly rear-ended his patrol car. He was inside at the time.

An ambulance transported Schmill and the other driver to St. Patrick Hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities say the road conditions and visibility were poor at the time of the crash.

The Montana Highway Patrol is investigating. They want to remind drivers to slow down in these conditions and be aware, especially when you see emergency lights.