MHP reports fatal crash on Highway 93, north of Missoula

Posted: Dec 26, 2017 03:49 PM MST

Updated: Dec 27, 2017 08:44 AM MST

MISSOULA, Mont. - Montana Highway Patrol reopened the highway to travel around 7 p.m. Tuesday night after a fatal accident fatal head-on collision occurred just before 3 p.m. on Highway 93, north of Missoula between Arlee and Ravalli.

MHP was dispatched to the head-on collision at mile marker 27 at 2:57 p.m. and arrived at 3:39 p.m.

The MHP trooper who responded to the scene says the crash claimed the life of a Polson woman in her 60s.  The driver and a passenger in the second vehicle were transported to a Missoula hospital to be treated for injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation but MHP says it does not appear that speed was a factor.

 

 

