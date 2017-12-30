Injuries, demand for snow supplies both increase with latest storm

MISSOULA, Mont. - It’s that time of year when shoveling snow is a must. Demand for supplies and the number of injuries are increasing.



At the Montana Ace Hardware store in Missoula managers tell us they've seen higher demand for snow shovels, ice scrapers, ice melt and boots.



Assistant manager Jared Kohl says it is important to take your time.



“Know your limits. The snow is really heavy, so you are going to want to be careful and take smaller bites. You don't want to hurt your back, and you are going to want to put down ice melt or sand for better traction,” said Kohl.



This weather can be dangerous as soon as you walk out your front door. There are the obvious slips and falls when there's ice.



We talked to a physical therapist at Missoula Bone & Joint who says he sees an uptick this time of year in muscle sprains and strains, especially from people shoveling snow.



“The biggest thing you would see in physical therapy is strains in back, shoulder injuries, and there is definitely concerns regarding slipping and falling resulting in fractures or any other soft tissue injury,” said Jason Miller.



Miller tells us he's bracing for even more patients next week after this big storm and as we get further into winter.



It is recommended to be prepared, know your limits and to take your time.