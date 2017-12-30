KECI

Injuries, demand for snow supplies both increase with latest storm

Posted: Dec 29, 2017 06:11 PM MST

Updated: Dec 29, 2017 06:14 PM MST

MISSOULA, Mont. - It’s that time of year when shoveling snow is a must.  Demand for supplies and the number of injuries are increasing.
 
At the Montana Ace Hardware store in Missoula managers tell us they've seen higher demand for snow shovels, ice scrapers, ice melt and boots.
 
Assistant manager Jared Kohl says it is important to take your time.
 
“Know your limits.  The snow is really heavy, so you are going to want to be careful and take smaller bites. You don't want to hurt your back, and you are going to want to put down ice melt or sand for better traction,” said Kohl.
 
This weather can be dangerous as soon as you walk out your front door. There are the obvious slips and falls when there's ice.
 
We talked to a physical therapist at Missoula Bone & Joint who says he sees an uptick this time of year in muscle sprains and strains, especially from people shoveling snow.
 
“The biggest thing you would see in physical therapy is strains in back, shoulder injuries, and there is definitely concerns regarding slipping and falling resulting in fractures or any other soft tissue injury,” said Jason Miller.
 
Miller tells us he's bracing for even more patients next week after this big storm and as we get further into winter.
 
It is recommended to be prepared, know your limits and to take your time. 

© Copyright 2017 by KECI, KCFW, KTVM. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


More Weather »

More Stories

Featured Slideshows

On this day: December 30
Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

On this day: December 30

Rasputin is murdered, the Soviet Union is formed, California's first freeway opens, Ted Bundy escapes for the second time, George Harrison is attacked, and Saddam Hussein is executed, all on this day.

Read More »
Notable deaths of 2017
Michael Buckner/Getty Images

Notable deaths of 2017

Click through to see which notable entertainers, athletes, politicians and celebrities died in 2017.

Read More »
Slideshow: December 2017 Snowstorm

Slideshow: December 2017 Snowstorm

As arctic air creeps south and west, east and north will increase, with gusts up to 35 and 40 mph. The Hellgate winds will be howling Saturday morning in downtown Missoula. The winds will create blowing and drifting snow.

Read More »