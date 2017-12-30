Emergency travel alert in place in Missoula, Lake counties

Emergency travel alert in place in...

MISSOULA, Mont. - The Missoula County Sheriff's Office extended a MEANS Alert for the county. Officials say icy roadways and heavy snowfall accumulations are creating hazardous travel conditions.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office also issued an emergency travel alert there. Officials say snow drifts are making the roads impassable.

The National Weather Service called the Missoula County Sheriff's Office Friday morning to warn about flash freezing, which basically can turn a roadway into an instant skating rink. As temperatures continue to drop overnight emergency officials expect the roads are only going to get more treacherous.

While emergency travel only alerts are just recommendations, authorities say they're not common and want people to take them seriously.

NBC Montana is hearing several reports from Seeley Lake, where residents woke up to 22 inches of new snow Friday morning.

NBC Montana meteorologists predict that number could reach more than 40 inches by Saturday.

Many residents along the Highway 200 and Highway 83 corridors lost power early Friday and were still in the dark late into the night.

Missoula Electric Cooperative reported more than 1,600 customers without power. You can click here to see their latest outage map.

To see the latest interactive road report map from the Montana Department of Transportation, click here.

NBC Montana and the Severe Weather Alert Team will continue to follow this story.