Bitterroot roads wet, treacherous

HAMILTON, Mont. - Roads in the Bitterroot are expected to worsen through Saturday. Roads are already wet and slushy and with freezing they will be treacherous.

In Darby Justin Richardson was putting fuel into his state truck Friday morning.

Richardson said the Skalkaho was icy when he plowed it. But mostly he said roads from Stevensville to Conner were wet, but not too bad.

As we move into the weekend that could change.

"With wet roads and the snow on top it just turns to a sheet of ice underneath," said Richardson. "And we might have to chain up trucks. It will be hazardous driving,"

On the west side of Hamilton at the foot of the Bitterroot Mountains Teri Weidow's driveway was hard to walk on for the slick conditions.

"It's soupy and icy," she said. "The side roads are nasty and slick."

In Victor, Joe Vieyra's daughter was pushing her dad in his wheelchair on Main Street. It was difficult negotiating all the slush and water.

"I have a hell of a time getting around in it," said Vieyra, as his daughter pushed him over chunks of ice.

But in Darby Cody Wildey and Joshua Achermann were looking forward to a fun day. They had their snowmobiles secured in the pickup truck.

"There's probably some fresh powder snow up in the mountains," said Achermann. "We're going to go riding and have a good time."

"It's good weather," said Wildey.

Still, with the possibility of freezing, Bitterroot roads could become more dangerous for weekend travelers.