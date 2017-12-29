Bitterroot prepares for storm

HAMILTON, Mont. - It's was slushy and slow moving in Ravalli County Thursday.

Snow has covered the valley, and as temperatures warmed roads became more slippery.

The Bitterroot is preparing for a storm.

Hamilton city worker Travis Lake was up before dawn. He spent the morning plowing snow in downtown Hamilton.

He estimates 4 or 5 inches fell overnight.

"It's wet," he said, "pretty thick. You've got to plow over it maybe three times."

At Bitterroot Stoves, near Victor, Chad Lindholm put another log in the wood stove on the showroom floor.

Cold weather is keeping him busy.

"We've done a lot of service trying to keep the existing units up and running efficiently and safely," he said. "We've also done a lot of installs as well as units that have gotten dated and need an update to be safe in the homes. We've got two chimney sweeps that are running full time."

At Evans Ace Hardware in Hamilton sales of winter supplies like rock salt and bird seed are brisk.

Kristi and Randy Thomas were stocking up on three different kinds of snow shovels.

"We're just moving here from California," said Randy. "We don't have anything at all for clearing away snow. So we need to be prepared."

On a hillside on the north end of Hamilton several kids were enjoying the snow and the rather balmy weather. It was a good day for sledding.

But with expected snow and the possibility of freezing rain it could be a treacherous drive for grownups Friday.