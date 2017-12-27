Rebecca Farm prepares for first ever winter event

Rebecca Farm prepares for first ever...

KALISPELL, Mont. - This weekend Rebecca Farm near Kalispell will hold its first ever winter event with a skijoring competition.

The skijoring competition will take place on Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on both days.

Preparation is underway at Rebecca Farm for a snow sport, which is not what people usually expect.

"I think a lot of people know Rebecca Farm for what we do in the summer," said event director Sarah Broussard.

She told NBC Montana this winter they are excited to try something new by hosting a competition for the action-packed sport that features horse drawn skiiers navigating an obstacle course.

"It's very exciting for us to be able to do something in the winter and open the farm up to a new sport and to a new group of people that will come out and hopefully enjoy the farm," said Broussard.

After Lakeside decided not to host the Flathead Skijoring Championship again this year, Broussard was approached to see if Rebecca Farm would consider the event.

The location has skijorers like Montana native Kali Kitchen ready and anxious to participate

"I think everyone's excited to have it at Rebecca Farm, where there is plenty of parking for spectators and an actual horse facility."

Kitchen told NBC Montana she has been competing in the sport since 2010. She is pleased to see the sport growing, as evidenced by the move to Kalispell.

Broussard said they hope to draw participants and spectators from far and wide, which helps generate the local economy.

"Local businesses should be able to get involved and it should just help everyone here with small businesses and keep stuff alive here in the winter," said Kitchen.

Both Broussard and Kitchen agree that skijoring is a winter activity that appeals to a broad range of participants.

It also keeps the horses fit and occupied in an otherwise off season. Kitchen told NBC Montana there is a lot that goes into preparing for the sport.

"Just getting the horses mentally prepared, physically prepared," is a lot of work, said Kitchen.

The preparations involve everything from the horses, to the skiers and the facility itself..

"I have no doubt that between all of we are going to pull off something pretty fun," said Broussard.

For this first year, she hopes to attract 100 teams and if all goes well it could become an annual event.

Team registration takes place Friday night at Brannigans Pub in Kalispell.

Entry fee for spectators is $5 and Broussard told NBC Montana part of the proceeds will go to Halt Cancer at X, which is an initiative that raises money for breast cancer research.