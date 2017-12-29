KCFW

High avalanche danger issued in Flathead, Swan ranges

Posted: Dec 29, 2017 04:57 PM MST

Updated: Dec 29, 2017 04:57 PM MST

KALISPELL, Mont. - The Flathead Avalanche Center posted high avalanche danger for the Flathead and Swan ranges.  As the snow continues it is only expected to get worse.

Flathead Avalanche Center officials told NBC Montana they are watching for avalanches breaking from the heavy snowfall Friday and Saturday.

Currently they see layers buried up to 6-feet deep.  Breaks in the layers would cause long, large and dangerous avalanches.

Flathead Avalanche Center director Zach Guy is advising anyone going into the backcountry to stay away from anything that may look like avalanche terrain. He said avalanche terrain means anything steeper than 30 degrees, and that includes rundown zones that are connected to steeper terrain.

"If you aren't familiar with identifying avalanche terrain, if you don't have the proper backcountry equipment and that sort of thing, then we just recommend staying away from the backcountry the next few days, because it is very dangerous out there," said Guy.

If you are looking to learn more about avalanche safety the Flathead Avalanche Center is holding free awareness sessions next week.

One session will be Wednesday from 7 to 8 p.m. at Stumptown Snowboards in Whitefish.

The second session will be Thursday from 7 to 8 p.m. at Stonefly Lounge in Coram.

© Copyright 2017 by KECI, KCFW, KTVM. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


More Weather »

More Stories

Featured Slideshows

On this day: December 30
Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

On this day: December 30

Rasputin is murdered, the Soviet Union is formed, California's first freeway opens, Ted Bundy escapes for the second time, George Harrison is attacked, and Saddam Hussein is executed, all on this day.

Read More »
Notable deaths of 2017
Michael Buckner/Getty Images

Notable deaths of 2017

Click through to see which notable entertainers, athletes, politicians and celebrities died in 2017.

Read More »
Slideshow: December 2017 Snowstorm

Slideshow: December 2017 Snowstorm

As arctic air creeps south and west, east and north will increase, with gusts up to 35 and 40 mph. The Hellgate winds will be howling Saturday morning in downtown Missoula. The winds will create blowing and drifting snow.

Read More »