High avalanche danger issued in Flathead, Swan ranges

KALISPELL, Mont. - The Flathead Avalanche Center posted high avalanche danger for the Flathead and Swan ranges. As the snow continues it is only expected to get worse.

Flathead Avalanche Center officials told NBC Montana they are watching for avalanches breaking from the heavy snowfall Friday and Saturday.

Currently they see layers buried up to 6-feet deep. Breaks in the layers would cause long, large and dangerous avalanches.

Flathead Avalanche Center director Zach Guy is advising anyone going into the backcountry to stay away from anything that may look like avalanche terrain. He said avalanche terrain means anything steeper than 30 degrees, and that includes rundown zones that are connected to steeper terrain.

"If you aren't familiar with identifying avalanche terrain, if you don't have the proper backcountry equipment and that sort of thing, then we just recommend staying away from the backcountry the next few days, because it is very dangerous out there," said Guy.

If you are looking to learn more about avalanche safety the Flathead Avalanche Center is holding free awareness sessions next week.

One session will be Wednesday from 7 to 8 p.m. at Stumptown Snowboards in Whitefish.

The second session will be Thursday from 7 to 8 p.m. at Stonefly Lounge in Coram.