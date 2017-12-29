Glacier Park International Airport prepares for snow

KALISPELL, Mont. - With snow in the forecast Friday, Glacier Park International Airport workers were out prepping the runway on Thursday.

Airport director Rob Ratkowski told NBC Montana preparing for snowstorms is a top priority during the winter season.

"We start the preparation as soon as we see the snow in the forecast," said Ratkowski.

Winter weather is nothing new to Montana.

"Our crews, our airport professionals do this every year, and we are pretty accustomed to these kind of conditions," Ratkowski told NBC Montana.

Passengers like Oregon native Sam Barton know that Montana airports have to have a snow plan in place.

"If it snows they will probably be ready," said Barton.

Ratowski said he is not expecting any delays for Friday, but on Thursday some of Delta’s flights were diverted to Helena and Missoula.

Veronica Hutcheson arrived Thursday at Glacier Park International Airport from Seattle, and she said their plane almost did not land.

"We were worried. The pilot came on and he said that when we were about to land we might not be able to. So we had to wait fourth in line, and we were going to be directed to Missoula if not. It's OK, we made it here and we’re happy," said Hutcheson.

Ratkowski said the three criteria that could cause delays or cancellations are extreme snowfall, slick runways and poor visibility, which has to be less than half a mile for a plane not to land.

"Any airport in the northern tier, I mean those are the three things that are going to get you," said Ratkowski.

From what he can control, the plows and brushers will be working all day and night. About 32 to 35 people cycle throughout the day to clear the snow, all to make the runways safe and get passengers to their destination.