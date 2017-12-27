Florida man dies while snowshoeing in Glacier National Park

MISSOULA, Mont. - A 64-year-old Florida man collapsed and died while on a guided snowshoe walk in Glacier National Park.

Park officials say the Miami man's death is believed to be due to natural causes. Officials have not released his name. He was visiting the park with family.



Park dispatch received a call from a commercial guide on Tuesday afternoon saying a client had collapsed. The guide began CPR and responding rangers continued the efforts, which were unsuccessful.

On Tuesday, park dispatch received a call from a commercial guide that a client had collapsed while on a guided snowshoe walk along Fish Creek Road.

Park rangers responded and continued CPR, already begun by the guide. Three Rivers Ambulance and A.L.E.R.T. Air Ambulance also responded. Efforts to resuscitate the visitor were unsuccessful.

The 64-year-old man was visiting the park from Miami, Florida with family members.