KCFW

Florida man dies while snowshoeing in Glacier National Park

Posted: Dec 27, 2017 11:54 AM MST

Updated: Dec 27, 2017 11:57 AM MST

MISSOULA, Mont. - A 64-year-old Florida man collapsed and died while on a guided snowshoe walk in Glacier National Park.

Park officials say the Miami man's death is believed to be due to natural causes. Officials have not released his name. He was visiting the park with family.
  
Park dispatch received a call from a commercial guide on Tuesday afternoon saying a client had collapsed. The guide began CPR and responding rangers continued the efforts, which were unsuccessful.

The following was sent out by the National Park Service: 

On Tuesday, park dispatch received a call from a commercial guide that a client had collapsed while on a guided snowshoe walk along Fish Creek Road.

Park rangers responded and continued CPR, already begun by the guide. Three Rivers Ambulance and A.L.E.R.T. Air Ambulance also responded. Efforts to resuscitate the visitor were unsuccessful.

The 64-year-old man was visiting the park from Miami, Florida with family members.

© Copyright 2017 by The Associated Press and KECI, KCFW, KTVM. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


More Weather »

More Stories

Featured Slideshows

On this day: December 29
KCNA via CNN

On this day: December 29

The first YMCA in America opens, the Wounded Knee massacre takes place, the New England Patriots finish an unbeaten regular season, and Kim Jong-un takes over North Korea, all on this day.

Read More »
Most dangerous states for drunken driving
iStock/EasyBuy4u

Most dangerous states for drunken driving

With New Year's Eve almost here and December marking National Impaired Driving Prevention Month, take a look at which states are the most dangerous when it comes to drunken driving.

Read More »
18 things to look for in 2018
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

18 things to look for in 2018

2017 is coming to an end, but here 18 things to look forward to in the new year.

Read More »